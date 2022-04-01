Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,450 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,958,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,289 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Sysco by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,968,000 after purchasing an additional 837,553 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,424,000 after purchasing an additional 558,400 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Sysco by 740.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 595,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,720,000 after purchasing an additional 524,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.41. 2,725,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.83.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $62,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

