Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,120 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.5% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.42.

SBUX stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,515,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,114,853. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $78.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

