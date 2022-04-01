Griffin Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in APA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in APA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in APA by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in APA by 3.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APA. Barclays increased their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on APA from $36.00 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.97.

NASDAQ APA traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.22. 5,004,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,019,485. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.80. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 4.42.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. APA’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

