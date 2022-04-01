Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Purchases 23,954 Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,954 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 684.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.02. 295,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,277,629. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57. The company has a market cap of $863.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.91.

Aurora Cannabis ( NYSE:ACB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 167.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

