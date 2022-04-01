Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 1.3% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Centene by 50.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 90.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,464 shares of company stock worth $837,560. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CNC traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.00. 35,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,819. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $88.61.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Centene Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.