Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $547,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.57. 4,158,088 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.03 and its 200-day moving average is $76.49. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

