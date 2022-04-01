Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.83. The company had a trading volume of 191,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,814,967. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $166.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

