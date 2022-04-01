Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $893,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,441,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.95. The company had a trading volume of 43,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,776. The stock has a market cap of $84.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.24 and a 200 day moving average of $169.73.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

