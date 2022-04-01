Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.4% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $413.52. The company had a trading volume of 166,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,464,460. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $361.11 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

