Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.13 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.13 ($0.01). 636,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 418,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.02).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of £10.06 million and a PE ratio of 33.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Greencoat Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is presently 178.24%.

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in Ireland and France. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 21 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 557 megawatts in Ireland. It also invests in wind and solar assets in other Northern European countries. Greencoat Renewables PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

