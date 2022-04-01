Graviocoin (GIO) Market Capitalization Hits $2.23 Million

Graviocoin (GIO) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and $148.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.85 or 0.00268417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012850 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001435 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000422 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001397 BTC.

About Graviocoin

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

