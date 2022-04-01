Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Trading 4.4% Higher

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.65. 143,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,180,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $576.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.77.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

