Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:GTE opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.02.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.