Graham (NYSE:GHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of GHC stock traded up $6.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $618.45. 324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,876. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $547.75 and a fifty-two week high of $685.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $592.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $594.87.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.23 by $0.32. Graham had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $1.58 dividend. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.97%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Graham by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Graham by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 299,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,866,000 after purchasing an additional 34,529 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Graham by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 155,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,769,000 after purchasing an additional 27,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Graham by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,337,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 63.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

