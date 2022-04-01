Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Shares Acquired by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 194,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,880,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,825,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 107,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 23,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:GSEW traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,808 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.49.

