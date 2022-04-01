Golden Share Resources (CVE:GSH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Golden Share Resources Co. (CVE:GSH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 48000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.05 million and a PE ratio of 7.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,393.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Golden Share Resources Company Profile (CVE:GSH)
