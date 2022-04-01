Gold Mountain Limited (ASX:GMN) Insider Steven Larkins Purchases 2,000,000 Shares

Gold Mountain Limited (ASX:GMN – Get Rating) insider Steven Larkins bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,000.00 ($12,030.08).

Steven Larkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Steven Larkins acquired 500,000 shares of Gold Mountain stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,500.00 ($1,127.82).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Gold Mountain Limited acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company explores for gold, copper, and precious and base metal ores. Its flagship property is the Wabag project comprising 7 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 1,456 square kilometers located in the Enga Province, Papua New Guinea.

