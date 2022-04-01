Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.29.

GMED traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,924. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.82. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $60.16 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $250.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.93 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $322,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Globus Medical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

