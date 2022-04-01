Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Trading Down 11.1%

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $239.38 and last traded at $244.93. 17,248 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 302,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $275.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.22.

The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.60.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 385.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 651,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,630,000 after acquiring an additional 517,222 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at $151,568,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at $147,279,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 839,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $235,858,000 after acquiring an additional 420,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 818,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $256,948,000 after acquiring an additional 375,040 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

