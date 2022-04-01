Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.35.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $59.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,454,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,292,332. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.87.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

