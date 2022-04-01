GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,540,000 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the February 28th total of 5,530,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 5,172.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Shares of GFL stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $32.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,436. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.30.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. Research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.17%.

GFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. CIBC reduced their target price on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

About GFL Environmental (Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.