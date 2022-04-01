Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) VP Sells $166,668.00 in Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $166,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matthew Chiodo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Matthew Chiodo sold 14,931 shares of Gentex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $453,305.16.

NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,275. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.25. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Gentex by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Gentex by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Gentex by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Gentex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 32,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.65.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

