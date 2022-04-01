Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ GNPX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 208,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253,813. The stock has a market cap of $106.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of -0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. Genprex has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genprex will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genprex by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 39,333 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Genprex by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 83,263 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genprex by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 444,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 119,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genprex by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 125,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 39,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

