General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,032 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in General Motors by 793.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on General Motors from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.59.

Shares of GM opened at $43.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.02. General Motors has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. General Motors’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

