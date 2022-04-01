General Electric (NYSE:GE) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of General Electric in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. William Blair also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

GE opened at $91.50 on Thursday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $85.29 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.65. The company has a market capitalization of $100.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in General Electric by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 19,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in General Electric by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

