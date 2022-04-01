GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €43.57 ($47.88).

A number of research firms have commented on G1A. Barclays set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($48.35) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($50.55) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($46.15) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($60.44) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

ETR G1A opened at €37.31 ($41.00) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion and a PE ratio of 22.00. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €33.27 ($36.56) and a one year high of €48.55 ($53.35). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.01.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

