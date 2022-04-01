Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO) Director Reuben Cannon Acquires 3,333 Shares of Stock

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO – Get Rating) Director Reuben Cannon bought 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of VINO stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.84. Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $9.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaucho Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Gaucho Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Gaucho Group by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gaucho Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Gaucho Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 3.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company operates in the boutique hotel, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; and a resort and winery property with 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, dining, and a hotel.

