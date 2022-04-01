Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gannett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of GCI stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 28,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,235. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.50. Gannett has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $7.05.

In related news, Director Laurence Tarica purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Gannett in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Gannett by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gannett (Get Rating)

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.

