Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$2.20 target price on the stock.

GAU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Galiano Gold to C$1.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$1.20 to C$0.90 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.26.

Shares of GAU traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.63. The company had a trading volume of 174,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,568. The stock has a market cap of C$141.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.90. Galiano Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.73. The company has a current ratio of 21.78, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

