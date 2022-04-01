Galaxy Digital’s (GLXY) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by BTIG Research in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$48.00 price objective on the stock.

About Galaxy Digital (Get Rating)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

