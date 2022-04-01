Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the February 28th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GALKF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 50,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,757. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37. Galantas Gold has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.78.

About Galantas Gold

Galantas Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

