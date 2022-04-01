G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) CFO Neal Nackman Sells 15,000 Shares

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:GIII traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $27.05. 754,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,034. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.33. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.71.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at $1,414,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 424.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 141,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

