FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Macquarie Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.61 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macquarie Group’s FY2024 earnings at $9.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.16 EPS.

Get Macquarie Group alerts:

Shares of Macquarie Group stock opened at $150.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.22 and its 200-day moving average is $141.49. Macquarie Group has a one year low of $110.93 and a one year high of $157.50.

Macquarie Group Ltd. operates as a non-operating holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment and funds management services. It operates through the following segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), Macquarie Capital and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.