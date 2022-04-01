FY2022 EPS Estimates for inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Lowered by Analyst

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for inTEST in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for inTEST’s FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

INTT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. inTEST has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of inTEST by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 671,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after buying an additional 31,721 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in inTEST by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in inTEST by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in inTEST by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 68,397 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in inTEST by 173.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 115,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 73,300 shares during the period. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

