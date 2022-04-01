FY2022 EPS Estimates for First Financial Northwest, Inc. Cut by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Financial Northwest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.67. First Financial Northwest has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $17.78.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,308,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 25,184 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is 37.21%.

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

