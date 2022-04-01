FY2022 EPS Estimates for Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Boosted by DA Davidson

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Colony Bankcorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.61. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Colony Bankcorp’s FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CBAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.12 million. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 12.26%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,071,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the third quarter worth about $3,389,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,960,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the third quarter worth about $589,000. 37.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Colony Bankcorp news, Vice Chairman Brian D. Schmitt acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO T Heath Fountain acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,560 shares of company stock worth $306,359 over the last ninety days. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.44%.
Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
