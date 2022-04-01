FY2022 EPS Estimates for Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Boosted by DA Davidson

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Colony Bankcorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.61. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Colony Bankcorp’s FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CBAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $328.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.49. Colony Bankcorp has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $19.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.12 million. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 12.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,071,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the third quarter worth about $3,389,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,960,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the third quarter worth about $589,000. 37.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Colony Bankcorp news, Vice Chairman Brian D. Schmitt acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO T Heath Fountain acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,560 shares of company stock worth $306,359 over the last ninety days. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

About Colony Bankcorp (Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.