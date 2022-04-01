FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Decreased by Analyst

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cineplex in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cineplex’s FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

CGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC upgraded Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$15.00 price objective on Cineplex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cineplex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.06.

Shares of CGX opened at C$13.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$849.44 million and a P/E ratio of -3.41. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$10.93 and a 1 year high of C$16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.27.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$299.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$258.30 million.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

