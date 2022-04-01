FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Issued By DA Davidson

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.00.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th.

GBCI stock opened at $50.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day moving average is $54.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.89. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $63.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,842,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,543,000 after acquiring an additional 122,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,205,000 after purchasing an additional 365,885 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 237,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,686 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David C. Boyles acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

