FY2022 Earnings Estimate for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Issued By Piper Sandler

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Bankshares in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $237.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UBSI. StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of UBSI opened at $34.88 on Thursday. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 50.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBSI. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,569,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 572.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,820,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,052,000 after buying an additional 1,549,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,379,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,792,000 after buying an additional 1,202,647 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,248,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $33,256,000. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.