FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $42.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NFBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $712.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 20,909 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 328.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 41,431 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter valued at $509,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Klein acquired 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,814.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

