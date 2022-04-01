Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Funko reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Funko.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.49 million. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on FNKO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Funko has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.74.

In related news, Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $2,358,001.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $43,361.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,540,317 shares of company stock valued at $29,549,216 over the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Funko by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Funko by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,265,000 after acquiring an additional 191,425 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Funko by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Funko by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 102,618 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Funko by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNKO stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 791,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.72. Funko has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $27.20.

Funko Company Profile (Get Rating)

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Funko (FNKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.