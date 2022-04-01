Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Short Interest Up 25.4% in March

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the February 28th total of 4,450,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $186,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,658,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 991,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 652,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,589,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,015,000 after purchasing an additional 464,641 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,291,000 after purchasing an additional 389,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 93.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 749,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 361,812 shares during the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FULT traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $16.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,656. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

About Fulton Financial (Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.