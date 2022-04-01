Full Metal Minerals (CVE:FMM) Shares Down 3.7%

Full Metal Minerals Ltd. (CVE:FMM – Get Rating) shares fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 35,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 42,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The firm has a market cap of C$7.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.16.
Full Metal Minerals Company Profile (CVE:FMM)
