Full Metal Minerals (CVE:FMM) Shares Down 3.7%

Full Metal Minerals Ltd. (CVE:FMM – Get Rating) shares fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 35,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 42,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.16.

Full Metal Minerals Company Profile (CVE:FMM)

Full Metal Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Canada. It holds an option agreement to earn a 60% interest in the Olivine Mountain property located in the Similkameen Mining Division, British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

