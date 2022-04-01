Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,718. The firm has a market cap of $333.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97. Full House Resorts has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $12.57.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.30 million. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 23.0% during the third quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 399,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 74,700 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Full House Resorts by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 109,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $775,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Full House Resorts by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 242.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 182,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 129,300 shares during the period. 59.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

