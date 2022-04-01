Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ FLL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,718. The firm has a market cap of $333.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97. Full House Resorts has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $12.57.
Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.30 million. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.
Full House Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)
Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.
