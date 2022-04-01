Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €41.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €41.00 ($45.05) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($50.55) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.95) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, March 21st. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($52.42) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €47.59 ($52.29).

FRA FPE opened at €25.76 ($28.31) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($41.10) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($49.23). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €30.23.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

