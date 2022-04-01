fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Insider Alberto Horihuela Sells 161,454 Shares of Stock

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $1,220,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FUBO opened at $6.57 on Friday. fuboTV Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.98%. The company had revenue of $231.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 68,404 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in fuboTV by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 39,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

