FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERAU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 2,758 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 19,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $878,000. CSS LLC IL increased its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 175,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 23,925 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 181,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the period.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

