Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Short Interest Update

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the February 28th total of 25,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NYSEAMERICAN FRD traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $8.81. 15,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,047. Friedman Industries has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $60.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The business had revenue of $51.66 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Friedman Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Friedman Industries by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Friedman Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Friedman Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

About Friedman Industries (Get Rating)

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.