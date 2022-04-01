Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Gap Up to $101.56

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $101.56, but opened at $104.98. Freshpet shares last traded at $105.08, with a volume of 564 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on FRPT shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.22.

The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.75 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.30.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 75.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 306.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital, and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Dog Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats for Dogs, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

