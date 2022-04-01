Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $136.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $111.00.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded Freshpet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.22.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $102.64 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $186.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,897,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,240 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,184,000 after buying an additional 1,090,907 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,563,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 18.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,714,000 after buying an additional 229,960 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at $20,583,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital, and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Dog Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats for Dogs, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

